Education Ministry & Wisynco Partner to Encourage Responsible Teen Social Media Use

The Ministry of Education is partnering with Wysinco to implement an island-wide campaign aimed at encouraging the responsible use of social media among the country’s youth.

State Minister for Education and Youth, Floyd Green made the announcement while addressing the opening of the Mount Alvernia High Computer Resource Centre in St James yesterday.

Minister Green is urging students to take advantage of the benefits of social media.

He made reference to a reported incident at the St Catherine High School last week where a group of Grade 10 students was suspended because of a video posted on social media.

The students were participating in a raunchy social media challenge expressing things they’d do for sexual pleasure.

