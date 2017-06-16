Education Ministry won’t intervene in dispute between ISSA and Old Boy’s Associations.

Minister of Education, Ruel Reid, says his ministry will not intervene in the dispute between the inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association, ISSA, and the Old Boys’ Associations of five

of Jamaica’s prominent high schools. The Old boys associations have written a lengthy letter to the Ministry of Education demanding greater accountability and transparency from ISSA.

However, Minister Reid, says there are channels within ISSA that these associations can use to get answers to their enquiries.

Minister of Education, Ruel Reid. ISSA is scheduled to hold an election for President of the Association tomorrow.

Officials say the 170 principals will use the opportunity to discuss the matter.

–30–