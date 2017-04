Former Vice President of LIME Jamaica, Edward Gabbidon, has been appointed Chairman of the newly-merged HEART NTA.

Education Minister Ruel Reid confirmed the appointment.

Mr. Gabbidon is currently Chief Executive Officer of SynCon Technologies Limited, an IT consultancy firm.

The HEART Trust/NTA has been merged with the National Youth Service, NYS and the Jamaica Foundation for Life Long Learning, as part of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, IMF.

–30–