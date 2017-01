Coach of Jamaica’s under-17 football team, Andrew Edwards, welcomes the addition of National Youth Coordinator, Wendell Downswell, to the technical staff as technical advisor.

Downswell joins the team following the sacking of assistant coach Omar Edwards.

The under-17s are in camp in preparation for the CONCACAF youth qualifiers in panama from April 21 to May 7.

Coach Edwards says the camp has two primary objectives.

