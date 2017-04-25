Search
EGC to Present Second Report this Thursday

Apr 25, 2017

The Economic Growth Council (EGC) is to present its second report to the nation on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to take place at the University of the West Indies’s Regional Headquarters in Mona.

It’s themed, “Improving Citizen Security- Whose Responsibility Is It?”

The report will highlight these initiatives, which are among the EGC’s eight recommendations to the Government last year, in order to achieve the target of five percent growth in four years.

The report is to be presented by EGC Chairman, Michael Lee-Chin.

Former President of Colombia, Alvaro Uribe Velez, will also deliver a special address.

Mr. Lee-Chin says Mr. Uribe’s Presidency saw better citizen security and public safety, an oil and mining boom and record levels of new investment in Colombia.

