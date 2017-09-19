Egeton Newman Withdraws from SECURIPOC

The President of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services, Egeton Newman, has withdrawn as a member of the Security Programme Oversight Committee, SECURIPOC.

A statement from the Ministry of National Security this afternoon says Minister Robert Montague was informed of Mr. Newman’s decision via a telephone conversation today.

According to the statement, Mr. Newman had indicated to the Minister that he has a conflict.

Speaking with Nationwide News this afternoon, Mr. Newman says his work as President of TODDS requires his full attention.

Mr. Newman says the organization will provide a suitable replacement.

