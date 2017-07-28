Eight Jamaicans Nabbed in US Immigration Clamp Down

Eight Jamaicans were among over 100 people arrested in a recently concluded 11-day operation in New York by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE.

One of the Jamaicans who was arrested in Queens, New York had a prior conviction of forcible touching, robbery in the first degree, and endangering the welfare of a child.

ICE says one hundred and 14 people from 35 countries were arrested. One hundred and four men and ten women.

Fifteen persons from the Dominican Republic, five Haitians, three from Trinidad and Tobago and one Barbadian are among the Caribbean nationals held in the raid.

ICE, says their Enforcement and Removal Operations deportation officers in New York targeted at-large criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants, and immigration fugitives.

Of those arrested during the enforcement action which ended on Saturday, 82 had criminal histories, including prior convictions for sex crimes, drug offenses, and fraud.

