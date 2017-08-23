Search
Eight Jamaicans to Compete at Zurich Diamond League Meet

Elaine Thompson Is among eight Jamaicans down to compete at the IAAF Diamond League meet in Zurich, tomorrow.

Thompson will contest the 200-metres and will be joined by compatriot Simone Facey.

She should expect strong competition from 200-metres world champion Dafne schippers.

Thompson says she has already put the disappointment of the London World Championships behind her.

She says being a double Olympic champion didn’t put added pressure on her to perform.

The other Jamaicans down to compete are, Kimberly Williams, Christania Williams, Schillonie Calvert-Powell, Jura Levy, Asafa Powell and Danielle Williams.

