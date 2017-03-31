Search
Eight set for Extradition on Lotto Scam Charges
Eight set for Extradition on Lotto Scam Charges

Mar 31, 2017

The way’s been paved for the process of extraditing eight Jamaicans to stand trial in the United States on lottery scam charges to begin.

This, as Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, says he yesterday signed the extradition orders.

Minister Chuck says they didn’t spend an hour on his desk.

Among the group is a police constable.

Those to be extradited are Alrick McLeod, O’Neil Brown, Xanu Morgan, Dario Palmer, Kazrae Grey, Kimberly Hudson, Dahlia Hunter and Constable Jason Jahalal.

The Justice Ministry, in a statement today, says the extradition orders were signed after the 15-day period of appeal elapsed.

It says none of the eight filed an appeal.

They’d previously fought their extradition in the St. Andrew Parish Court.

