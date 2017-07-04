Eight Shot; Four Fatally in St Andrew

Eight people were shot, four fatally in two separate incidents in St. Andrew yesterday.

In one of the attacks, four people were shot in Hill Avenue, in Olympic Way, in the St. Andrew South Police Division.

Three people died in that incident; two men and a woman.

They are 32-year-old Joseph Kelly, 20-year-old Nicholas Lindsay and 25-year-old Daniquea Graham. A 10-month old baby was also shot and injured. The baby is being treated at the hospital.

Residents reported hearing a barrage of gunshots and subsequently discovered the casualties.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintend Stephanie Lindsay, confirmed the shooting which reportedly happened some time after 6:00 yesterday evening.

A contingent of police and soldiers were present in the area following the shooting. The other incident happened yesterday afternoon in Payne Avenue in St. Andrew. Superintendent Lindsay says four people were shot, one fatally in that attack.

Media reports last evening said a two-year-old child was among those shot. It’s not yet clear what caused the murders and shootings. But the police say they are investigating.

