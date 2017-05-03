Elaine Thompson Head Star-Studded Jamaican IAAF Team

Double Olympic gold medalist, Elaine Thompson, are among seven Jamaicans provisionally listed for the Qatar track and field meet, the first stop on the IAAF Diamond League circuit, on May 5.

Thompson is set to run in the women’s 200-metres. She’ll be joined by compatriots Veronica Campbell-Brown and Simone Facey.

Asafa Powell runs in the 100-metres.

The women’s 100-metres hurdles will be contested by Megan Simmonds.

Annsert Whyte competes in the men’s 400-metres hurdles. Natoya Goule runs in the women’s 800-metres.

–30–