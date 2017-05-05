Elaine Thompson Wins 200m Diamond League Opener

Elaine Thompson was the only Jamaican winner at the Doha Diamond League meet, today.

Thompson posted 22.19-seconds to win the women’s 200-metres.

She crossed the line ahead of Dutch woman Dafne Schippers, with Compatriots Simone Facey 4th and Veronica Campbell-Brown 5th.

Asafa Powell finished second in the men’s 100-metres behind Akani Simbine of South Africa.

Megan Simmonds was 5th in the women’s 100-metres hurdles.

Natoya Goule finished 8th in the women’s 800-metres which was won by Caster Semenya in a world leading 1-minute-56-point-61-seconds.

