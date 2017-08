Elaine Thompson returned to winning ways when she posted 10.93-seconds to win the 100-metres at the IAAF Diamond League meet, in Birmingham, yesterday.

Her compatriot Jura Levy finished third.

Janieve Russell was third in the women’s 400-metres hurdles.

Novlene Williams-Mills finished 5th, Shericka Jackson 6th and Chrisann Gordon 7th in the women-400-metres.

