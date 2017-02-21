Elderly Man Charged with Peter Abrahams’ Murder

A elderly man has been charged with the murder of of veteran public commentator, author and journalist, Peter Abrahams.

Charged is 61-year-old Norman Tomlinson.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communication’s Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay spoke with our news center a short while ago.

The veteran public commentator was found lying in a pool of blood at his home in Red Hills, St. Andrew on Wednesday, January 18.

It was suspected that Mr. Abrahams had fallen from his wheelchair.

However, in subsequent developments the police say the pathologist concluded that the injuries that led to his death were deliberately inflicted.

This, led to the police to treat Abrahams death as a case of murder.

