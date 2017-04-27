Electrical Problem Shuts Down Critical Services at KPH

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton says urgent steps are being taken to restore normalcy to the Kingston Public Hospital, following a major electrical problem late last night.

An electrical fault at the KPH has resulted in the Accident and Emergency Unit and the major operating theatre being among the areas temporarily shut down.

Those areas of the hospital remain closed this morning.

Dr. Tufton spoke to our news center while he visited the facility last night.

He says technical personnel who are attending to the problem have been mandated to restore normalcy to the hospital as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry is this morning advising the public that the KPH will offer limited services until further notice.

This due to the electrical shortage that has left some areas without power.

In a statement issued shortly before 10:00 last night, the Ministry said people who require emergency hospital care are being urged to seek medical assistance at other health facilities until normalcy is restored.

The Ministry says the hospital’s management is working hard to ensure the resumption of normal operations in the shortest time possible.

— 30 —