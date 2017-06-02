Employment Numbers Edge Upwards

The country’s employment rate has improved marginally.

That’s according to the latest information from the Labour Force survey provided by the Planning Institute of Jamaica.

PIOJ Director General, Dr. Wayne Henry, gave the update at the agency’s quarterly press briefing on Tuesday.

Dr. Henry says the labour force grew 16-thousand -three-hundred people.

He says the Construction and Business Process Outsourcing sector recorded the highest rate of increased employment.

Dr. Wayne Henry, Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica.

–30–