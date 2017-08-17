Energy Minister to Take Strong Action to Stop Tanker Drivers from Holding Country to Ransom

Energy Minister, Dr. Andrew Wheatley, says he’ll be taking strong action to prevent tanker drivers from holding the country to ransom due to issues which do not directly affect the petroleum sector.

The drivers returned to the job today after withdrawing their services yesterday. Their industrial action sparked fears that there could’ve been a fuel shortage.

The tanker drivers withdrew services because the National Workers Union, NWU, is blocking their desire to leave the union for the Union for Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees, U-CASE.

The NWU is reportedly blocking the move as the dispute between NWU boss Granville Valentine and UCASE Head, Vincent Morrison intensifies.

Morrison was forced out of the NWU a few years ago during a bitter dispute with Valentine.

Energy Minister Dr. Andrew Wheatley is angry that the internal union dispute resulted in tanker drivers taking industrial action.

Dr. Wheatley called the haulage contractors to a meeting today about the dispute.

He says he’ll be meeting with tanker drivers to tell them their action this week was illegal. He says a union dispute cannot be allowed to put the entire country and the petroleum trade at risk.

The Energy Minister noted that a resolution was reached last evening during a meeting between Labour Minister, Shahine Robinson and Haulage Contractors.

He says the tanker drivers will resume work today while the union dispute is discussed during the course of the next 16 days.

— 30 —