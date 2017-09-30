Enough Body Cams Being used in ZOSO, says JCF

The Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF, says there are enough body-worn cameras being used in the zone of special operations in Mount Salem.

The JCF is responding to the Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM, which said they saw no officers wearing body cameras when they toured the zone recently.

Commissioner of INDECOM, Terrence Williams says he’s eager to see body cameras being used in the zone.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Lindsay says there are forty body cameras being used in the zone.

The Zones of Special Operations law states that as many members of the joint force as possible should have body-worn cameras– based on availability.

It also says the Chief of Defence Staff and the Police Commissioner should establish a protocol for how body cameras are used in the zone.

In the meantime, Superintendent Lindsay says INDECOM can access footage from body cameras, for conducting investigations.

She was responding to questions raised by at least one human rights advocate about the persons who have access to the footage.

Superintendent Lindsay says the data collected on body cameras are stored on a server.

Superintendent Lindsay says a small number of senior officers has access to the server and the system captures the DNA of each person who accesses it.

–30–