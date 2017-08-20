‘Enough is Enough!’ – Rockfort Residents Plead for Violence to Stop

“It must stop! And it must stop now!” That’s the desperate appeal of residents of Rockfort in East Kingston who say they have had enough of the gang warfare and violence plaguing their community.

They told gripping tales today of a community on edge and families cowering in fear of gunmen’s bullets.

Men armed with high-powered weapons have carried out a series of killings and reprisals over the past five months. The residents say they’ve been caught in the middle.

It’s been a difficult last five months for residents of Rockfort who’ve had to experience and endure the continuous exchange of bullets between warring gangsters.

The Rockfort Development Council gave the residents a platform today to talk about how the violence is affecting them, their families and livelihood.

It was to be an avenue to voice their anger and frustration. There was a consensus. The situation is scary and it must end.

One resident, who identified himself as William, described how criminals invaded his house on Independence Day.

Another resident, who identified herself as Marsha, says her children ask if they’re going to die whenever they hear shots being fired.

Kerry-Ann says she’s had to leave her house and temporarily relocate to a safer community.

That has made her mad because she says she’s worked hard to build her house.

The residents say they want the shootings to stop now.

Yet again they say they want their community to be designated a Zone of Special Operation.

Meanwhile, Rockfort residents are renewing calls for the security forces, their elected representatives and the government to do more to curb the violence in their community.

They say neither the police nor their political representatives have shown a strong enough presence in their community.

A Rockfort resident who identified herself as Kerry-Ann. She and other residents were speaking today at a community meeting organized by the Rockfort Development Council.

The residents say Friday’s meeting was a positive first step.

