Entire Island on Flash Flood Watch

Brace for heavy showers beginning tonight.

The met service has put the entire island on a Flash Flood Watch. The Meteorological Service issued the flash flood watch this afternoon. It’ll be in effect until 5:00 tomorrow afternoon.

The Met Service says unstable atmospheric conditions associated with a trough over the central Caribbean are expected to influence weather conditions across Jamaica today, tonight and through Sunday.

Projections are for moderate to heavy, and at times very heavy showers, to affect sections of most parishes through Sunday.

Duty Forecaster at the Met Service, Clayton Johnson, says people living in especially in northern parishes should expect heavy rainfall.

A flash flood watch means flash flooding is possible.

Persons are advised to take precautionary measures, keep informed by listening to further releases from the Meteorological Service and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a warning is issued.

