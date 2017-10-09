EOJ Ready for Nomination Day

Director of Elections, Orrette Fisher, says all is in place for the nomination of candidates who’ll contest three by-elections later this month.

Mr. Fisher says all agents are in place and candidates from the major political parties have been properly scheduled to avoid potential clashes.

Mr. Fisher says his office has received an advanced sum of $25-million to hold both nomination and elections day activities.

Mr. Fisher has previously told Nationwide News that $80-million will be needed to cover the costs of all three by-elections. He says the remaining amount will be provided by the government after the elections are held.

The constituents of South St Andrew, South West St Andrew and South East St. Mary are without a representative in the lower house of parliament.

The race in South East St. Mary is the most keenly watched as it’s being fiercely contested.

It’s turning out to be a high stakes election for the two main political parties with the leadership of the JLP and PNP pulling out all the stops to secure a victory.

The JLP is hoping to give Prime Minister Andrew Holness a little more breathing room by increasing their numbers in the House of Representative to 33.

The governing party has a one-seat majority in the lower house following the February 2016 election.

PNP President Dr. Peter Phillips has already declared that a victory for his party in South East St Mary will signal that the Jamaican people are ready for a change of government.

The PNP’s Dr. Shane Alexis and the JLP’s Dr. Norman Dunn are expected to be nominated to contest the South East St. Mary seat.

In South West St. Andrew- the PNP’s Dr. Angela Brown Burke and the JLP’s Victor Hyde are expected to be nominated.

And in South St. Andrew the JLP’s Dane Dennis will challenge the PNP’s Mark Golding.

South St. Andrew and South West St. Andrew are considered PNP bastions.

