EOJ set to Receive $25m By-Election Funding

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is to receive $25-million from the government to help with preparations for upcoming by-elections.

Director of Elections, Orette Fisher, told our news centre last evening that the Finance Ministry has given assurance that the money will be made available.

Mr. Fisher has said the EOJ will need approximately $80-million to hold three by-elections in South East St. Mary, South St. Andrew and South West St. Andrew. He says the bulk of the funding will go toward paying election workers.

Nomination day for the by-elections will be on October 9. While voting will take place on October 30.

