EPOC Co-Chair Believes ‘5-in-4’ Target Remains Doable

Co-Chairman of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC) Keith Duncan, says he doesn’t believe the massive reduction in oil imports from Venezuela under the Petro Caribe agreement will have a major impact on Jamaica’s economy.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson-Smith, revealed recently that Jamaica’s oil imports from Venezuela has fallen from approximately 24,000 barrels per day to just over one thousand.

But, Mr Duncan says there shouldn’t be a major economic fallout.

Mr Duncan also told the media briefing today that the Government’s target of five percent economic growth in four years is achievable.

This, despite a recent downward revision by the Planning Institute of Jamaica’s growth projections for this fiscal year.

Mr Duncan says in order to achieve the ‘5-in-4 target’ the imperatives under the economic growth plan must be observed.

He says red tape must also be reduced and the divestment process intensified.

EPOC says Jamaica is performing “significantly well” under the IMF programme. Keith Duncan, says revenue collection and the primary surplus balance have also comfortably exceeded projections.

Mr Duncan says Jamaica’s performance on major IMF targets has surpassed expectations.

He says the country is on target to meet quantitative performance benchmarks under the agreement with the Washington-based multilateral.

Mr Duncan says Jamaica is also over performing as it relates to the Primary Surplus balance target.

Duncan told members of the media today that the significant revenue intake requires further study to ensure that the over-performance is sustained.

Meanwhile, the EPOC Co-Chair says there was a minor breach of one of the quantitative criteria in December.

Mr Duncan was addressing a media conference at the JMMB’s Head Office on Haughton Avenue in St. Andrew.

— 30 —