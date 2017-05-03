Search
European Athletics Proposes to Wipe All Pre-2005 Records

May 03, 2017Sports0

Scores of athletes could be stripped of their world records under new proposals from European Athletics.

The governing body only wants records to be recognized if they can stand up to strict new criteria.

As a result, any record set before 2005 is now at risk – almost half of the 146 men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor records.

These include marks that have never been subject to suspicion, prompting an outcry from many of the existing record holders.

Seven of the eight men’s field events world records and the women’s 100-metres, 200-metres, 400-metres and 800-metres marks could go.

Olympic champions including Florence Griffith-Joyner, Michael Johnson and Jonathan Edwards will fall off the world record list.

This is if the proposals are ratified by the sport’s governing body in August.

Meanwhile, athletes who have competed after 2005 may soon find themselves with a ‘WR’ next to their name.

There has been mixed reaction to the proposal. Olympic gold medallist Darren Campbell says it would be for the greater good.

Campbell supports the aim of the plan – even though he could lose his 4×100-metres European record from 1999.

However, the move, designed to restore trust following doping scandals, has been criticized by some athletes.

Double 110-metres hurdles world champion Colin Jackson feels the whole of his career is “under threat” and will be “tarnished” if world records set before 2005 are rewritten.

-30-

