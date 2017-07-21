Ex-Cop GUILTY of Ravin Thompson’s Murder

A 34-year-old former Police Constable, Mark Russell, has been found guilty of murder.

Russell was found guilty in the Home Circuit Court in Downtown Kingston this afternoon. He’s been convicted of the 2007 murder of an 18-year-old man, Ravin Thompson.

The jury of two men and five women handed down the guilty verdict just after 4:00 this afternoon. They deliberated for five hours.

Russell was attached to the Hunts Bay Police Station when he killed young Thompson in cold blood.

The former policeman showed no emotion when the guilty verdict was handed down.

Prosecutors led evidence that Russell had accosted Thompson on Darling Street in Downtown Kingston.

Three members of the Jamaica Defence Force, JDF, testified that Russell placed an M-16 rifle in Thompson’s hand.

The JDF members further testified that Russell then retrieved the weapon and fired shots which killed the 18-year old in cold blood.

The former constable gave an unsworn statement denying the stories of the three JDF soldiers. He’s to know how much time he’ll spend in prison on July 31.

— 30 —