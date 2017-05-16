Expect Rain to Continue until Thursday

The Meteorological Service says Jamaicans should expect the rain to continue until Thursday.

Acting Head of the Weather Branch at the Meteorological Service, Kareen Gourzong, says there will be outbreaks of rain over the next two days.

The Met Service says a trough across the western Caribbean and Jamaica is producing an area of lower pressure in the region, resulting in bad weather.

Ms. Gourzong [Goh-SAW] says this is typical for this time of year.

She says that the winds are pushing the rain towards central and eastern parishes.

According to Ms. Gourzong, the Met Service is still gathering data for St. Catherine, Kingston and St. Andrew.

She says so far, their data shows Clarendon, St. Thomas and St. Mary being among the worst affected.

She says May Pen has received a month’s worth of rain over the past two days.

Kareen Gourzong was speaking on Cliff Hughes Online this morning.

–30–