‘Fake Cops’ Rob Man of Money and Firearm

A man was robbed of his licensed firearm and over $1-million in St. Andrew on Saturday by men who were posing as policemen.

Head of the police’s Corporate Communications Unit, CCU, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay says the unmarked vehicle used in the robbery had flashing lights.

She says the police are being proactive in dealing with the incident. She’s warning the public to contact the police emergency number if they’re unsure they’re being stopped by a bona fide member of the Constabulary.

Superintendent Lindsay is also advising against persons traveling with large sums of money.

–30–