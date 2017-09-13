Search
‘Fake Guns’? Holness & Bunting Clash in Parliament

Sep 13, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News2

Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting, has questioned whether two homemade guns the security forces say they’ve seized in the Mount Salem Zone of Special Operations are real.

This earned him a rebuke from Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, yesterday in the House of Representatives.

Mr. Holness told Mr. Bunting he should not try to diminish the gun find.

Mr. Bunting raised the question in the House as he warned the government against ‘overselling’ its success in the zone of special operations.

He said two homemade guns appeared ‘fake’.

Prime Minister Holness responded, saying the guns are real. He said he’d be willing to have them tested on Mr. Bunting, who’s also the Member of Parliament for Central Manchester.

Mr. Holness says he’ll find out why the weapons were not included in the JCF’s statistics for homemade firearms.

    On listening to the former Minister Of national Security Peter Bunting I am wondering if he is truly a “PATROTIC” Jamaican, Homemade firearms are as dangerous as the one made by the professionals, he need to take politics out of crime, I truly think these politicians that are in opposition are playing “POLITICS” with crime which is destroying Jamaica. I think its time the “PNP” understand that crime affects every body and not “JLP” alone, as far as I am concern we are all Jamaicans so its time these “POLITICIANS” wake up and bud the “MONSTERS” that are destroying our country and stop the “TRIBAL POLITICS” and work for the common good of all Jamaicans.

      Right. Take the politics out of crime and work together to solve crime. Bunting must realize that the ‘play play ‘ guns that he speaks of with such contempt , are just as lethal as so-called ‘real’ guns. He can test it for himself. Put a bullet onto one of them and put the gun to your head. Tell me what you think would happen,Bunting. I have been the victim of a hold up with a Play play gun. I did not stick around to find out how effective it was.

