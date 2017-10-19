‘Fake News!’ PNP Dismisses JLP Poll Findings

The Opposition Peoples National Party (PNP) is dismissing the findings of a JLP-commissioned poll.

In an interview this afternoon with Nationwide News, PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson, described the polls as “fake news” and an attempt at psychological warfare.

And, the Chairman of the PNP, Fitz Jackson, says the party remains ‘quite confident’ that Dr. Alexis will win.

Mr. Jackson says Dr. Alexis’ lack of Jamaican citizenship hasn’t hampered his chances of victory.

The PNP Chairman says the clarification the party has provided regarding Dr. Alexis’s citizenship has helped him.

–30–