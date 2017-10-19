Search
Home Evening News ‘Fake News!’ PNP Dismisses JLP Poll Findings

‘Fake News!’ PNP Dismisses JLP Poll Findings

Oct 20, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National2

1

The Opposition Peoples National Party (PNP) is dismissing the findings of a JLP-commissioned poll.

In an interview this afternoon with Nationwide News, PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson, described the polls as “fake news” and an attempt at psychological warfare.

And, the Chairman of the PNP, Fitz Jackson, says the party remains ‘quite confident’ that Dr. Alexis will win.

Mr. Jackson says Dr. Alexis’ lack of Jamaican citizenship hasn’t hampered his chances of victory.

The PNP Chairman says the clarification the party has provided regarding Dr. Alexis’s citizenship has helped him.

–30–

Related articles

Alexis Files Defamation Suit Against Young Jamaica President

Oct 19, 2017

26 Plead Guilty on Sentence Reduction Day

Oct 19, 2017

JLP-Commissioned Poll Points to Double-Digit Lead for Dunn

Oct 19, 2017

  • A.L.Smalling

    Eleven days to go and then all noise will be over. A lot of these self imposed prophets will be revealed as nothing but false (fake) prophets.

  • QC

    The use of the term “fake news” has become fake news. The PNP dropped the ball on this one. The JLP has not done poorly enough for this to be a referendum in this marginal seat. The PNP has limited resources to counter the government spending and promises. The citizenship issue is bound to be a militating factor against their chances.

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History