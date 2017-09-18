Farewell ‘Aunt V’ – World’s Oldest Living Person Dies

The world’s oldest person, Jamaica’s Violet Mosse Brown, died at the start of the weekend.

She passed away at the Fairfield Montego Bay Medical Centre on Friday.

The 117 years and 38 days old Mosse Brown, was born in 1900’s and was considered the last living subject of Queen Victoria.

She inherited the title of world oldest woman on April 15 this year after the passing of Italian Emma Morano who was born in 1899.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness offered his condolences to the family on twitter yesterday.

