Fashion Designer, Dexter Pottinger, Found Dead

Members of the fashion and entertainment industries are expressing shock at the news of the death of well-known fashion designer, Dexter Pottinger.

It’s understood that he was found dead at his St. Andrew home yesterday.

Up to late last evening, police investigators were still on the scene. The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, has confirmed the incident. It’s understood that he was stabbed several times.

In reacting to the news, Founder of Saint International modeling agency, Dewight Peters says he’s saddened.

Mr. Peters, who says his agency discovered Pottinger some fifteen years ago, says he had a sincere passion for his job.

Lifestyle Journalist, Barbara Ellington, says she’s shocked by the news.

–30–