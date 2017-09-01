Search
Home Crime and Court Fashion Designer, Dexter Pottinger, Found Dead

Fashion Designer, Dexter Pottinger, Found Dead

Sep 01, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

Members of the fashion and entertainment industries are expressing shock at the news of the death of well-known fashion designer, Dexter Pottinger.

It’s understood that he was found dead at his St. Andrew home yesterday.

Up to late last evening, police investigators were still on the scene. The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, has confirmed the incident. It’s understood that he was stabbed several times.

In reacting to the news, Founder of Saint International modeling agency, Dewight Peters says he’s saddened.

Mr. Peters, who says his agency discovered Pottinger some fifteen years ago, says he had a sincere passion for his job.

Lifestyle Journalist, Barbara Ellington, says she’s shocked by the news.

–30–

Previous PostJPs Committed to Protecting Citizens' Rights during ZOSO

Related articles

PM Andrew Holness Declares Mount Salem, St. James First Zone of Special Operations

Sep 01, 2017

Opposition Insists ZOSO Is NOT the Answer to Crime

Sep 01, 2017

Flagaman Farmers Plead with Authorities for Water

Sep 01, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS