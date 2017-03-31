Fear Gripping Hotel Workers in Hanover

A staff representative at the Grand Palladium Resort in Lucea, Hanover, is bemoaning the negative impact of crime in the parish on workers.

President of the Staff Association, Leroy Peart, says several of the hotel’s employees are from St. James, Hanover, and Westmoreland.

He says a number of them have been victims of gun violence. He says others are living in fear.

Mr. Peart says workers often ask for leave to grieve, affecting operations at the resort.

He says it also affects how workers interact with guests.

Leroy Peart was speaking Thursday evening at a Nationwide Town Hall meeting at the Rusea’s High School in Hanover.

Mr. Peart says transportation is provided for the staff, but not all the way home.

Twenty-three people have been killed in Hanover since the start of the year, a significant increase over the similar period last year.

-30-