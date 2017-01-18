Federation of Corrections wants Alternative Prison Arrangement

The Jamaica Federation of Corrections is calling for an alternative to the maximum security prison that was to be partly funded by the United Kingdom.

Chairman of the Federation, which represents rank and file staff members of correctional facilities, Arlington Turner, says it accepts the government’s rejection of the deal.

The government announced on Friday that it has rejected the deal. But Mr. Turner says additional prison facilities are still needed.

Mr. Turner says at least one more maximum security prison is needed to house the nearly 4-thousand inmates, crammed in the two facilities.

Arlington Turner, Chairman of the Jamaica Federation of Corrections, speaking yesterday with Nationwide News.

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, has reportedly cited the cost that the country would face, in accepting the offer, as a reason for its rejection.

The former Simpson Miller administration had signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the UK for a 25 million Pound offer to help build a new prison.

Under the offer, the United Kingdom was to build a prison in Jamaica that would see up to 3-hundred Jamaicans imprisoned in the UK, completing their sentences here.

The government says it would have to find the rest of the money to foot the bill for the facility.

And, Jamaicans for Justice, JFJ, is demanding more answers from the government on its rejection of the controversial prison offer from the United Kingdom.

Executive Director of the human rights lobby group, Horace Levy, says the government should make building a new prison, a priority.

But Mr. Levy says further negotiation is needed, as he feels the country must take responsibility for Jamaicans serving time in British prisons.

Mr. Levy says Jamaica needs a modern prison to address the high rate of recidivism.

