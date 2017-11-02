Final Count in SE St Mary Completed

The final counting of votes for the October 30 by-elections have been completed.

The final count in South East St. Mary has the JLP’s Dr. Norman Dunn winning by 923 votes.

The final count for the constituency has the JLP with 8,169 votes while the PNP has 7,246-votes.

The JLP secured more votes in three of the four divisions in the constituency.

The party loss the PNP stronghold division, Belfield.

It secured more votes in Richmond, Castleton and Annotto Bay.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer for St. Andrew Southern completed the count at 3:45 yesterday afternoon.

The count in St. Andrew South Western concluded on Tuesday.

The Returning Officer for each constituency must submit the results to the Director of Elections within seven days after completing the final count.

After receiving the results, the Director of Elections will then advise the Governor-General and the Clerk to the Houses of Parliament as to the winning candidates.

–30–