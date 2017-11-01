Search
Final Counting in Three By-Elections to be Completed Today

Nov 01, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The final count of ballots in Monday’s by-elections is to be completed today.

That’s according to Director of Elections, Orrette Fisher.

Electors in South East St. Mary, South West St. Andrew and South St. Andrew went to the polls on Monday.

In an interview with our news centre yesterday, Mr. Fisher says the returning officers for the constituencies were completing the final count.

The JLP’s Dr. Norman Dunn defeated the PNP’s Dr. Shane Alexis by over 900 votes in yesterdays’ battle for South East St. Mary.

The PNP retained the South West and South St. Andrew constituencies.

–30–

