Final Day of Traffic Ticket Amnesty

The Tax Administration Jamaica, TAJ, has ramped up its operations in its offices islandwide to accommodate the expected Traffic Amnesty last minute rush.

Today is the final day of the National Security Ministry’s Traffic Ticket Amnesty.

The TAJ’s Corporate Communications Officer, Meris Haughton says the agency has partnered with the Jamaica Constabulary to ensure crowd control.

In an effort to minimize overcrowding, Ms. Haughton is encouraging persons to pay for their outstanding tickets online.

Meanwhile, Ms. Haughton says, the TAJ collected over $70-million yesterday alone.

This is in addition to the $292-million collected up to October 25 under the amnesty.

The amnesty started on August 2.

Over the last 59 days, motorists with outstanding tickets had the opportunity to clear up their records without penalty.

