Final Stretch Ahead of By-Election Monday

It’s now down to the wire in campaigning for the main political parties as final preparations are made to secure victory in the three by-elections scheduled for next Monday.

Three weeks of intense campaigning by both political parties will conclude this weekend with the two main parties making last-ditch efforts to sway voters.

The PNP will flex its political muscles tonight with a mass meeting in Annotto Bay. The seaside town is the political epicentre of the battleground constituency of South East St. Mary.

The governing JLP will officially end its campaign on Saturday night with a mass meeting also in Annotto Bay.

The General Secretaries of both parties say they’re comfortable going into the October 30 by-elections.

There’ll be three by-elections on Monday. However, only one is of any political moment; South East St. Mary. It’s a marginal seat and so the stakes are very high.

The JLP has been oozing confidence based the findings of two polls it commissioned. Both showed its candidate, Dr. Norman Dunn, enjoying a comfortable lead over his PNP challenger, Dr. Shane Alexis.

The PNP has rubbished the polls as fake.

For the JLP General Secretary, turnout on the day will depend on how much they’re able to convince voters their candidate will improve the constituency.

The races in South West St Andrew and South St Andrew -two of the safest PNP seats in the country- are not being as closely watched.

Those results are mainly being monitored for the archives. However, both parties say they’ve been putting in the work.

Mr. Robinson says he’s expecting the PNP to secure between 85 and 90 percent of the votes cast in the Corporate Area constituencies on Monday.

In South West St Andrew the PNP’s Angela Brown Burke will face the JLP’s Victor Hyde while in South St Andrew Mark Golding is up against the JLP’s Dane Dennis.