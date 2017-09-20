Finance Minister Blames ODPP for Delays in Filling Key Posts

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, says the failure of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, to provide needed information caused the delay in filling 17 posts at the Office.

Minister Shaw made the claim while addressing the House of Representatives this afternoon.

This comes after DPP, Paula Llewellyn, yesterday expressed frustration with delays by the Finance Ministry in giving her office the go-ahead to fill 17 posts, for which Cabinet approval has already been given.

DPP Llewellyn says the 17 posts are to be filled to help deal with the backlog of cases in the court.

Yesterday, she lamented that though frustrated, she can’t block roads and demonstrate to make the case for the additional staff.

But today, Minister Shaw suggested her Office is to blame for the delay.

That declaration by Minister Shaw came after Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, had already criticized public sector bureaucracy for the delays.

Minister Chuck says 17 posts for additional staff were approved by Cabinet almost one year ago, with a budget already approved.

The Member of Parliament for North Clarendon, Horace Dalley, called the situation a disgrace.

Meanwhile, Minister Chuck says he hopes the situation will be rectified by the end of this week.

