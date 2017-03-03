Finance Minister Pledges Unlimited Support for CRH Crisis Response

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, says he’ll provide ‘whatever funds required’ to deal with the crisis at Cornwall Regional.

He says the crisis at the hospital represents a ‘clear and present danger’ to staff. He says dealing with it is a priority for the government.

Audley Shaw, Minister of Finance, speaking this morning with Nationwide News after an IMF press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister.

He says he’s discussed the matter with Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton.

And, the President of the Nurses’ Association of Jamaica, NAJ, Janet Coore-Farr, is calling on nurses to return to work at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

Mrs. Coore Farr says she’s satisfied with the response provided by the Health Ministry at the meeting today.

She says a number of solutions were discussed with the Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton.

She says those critical things include isolating and cleaning the operation theatres, relocating more critical patients elsewhere and isolating critically affected areas of the hospital.

And, in a statement to the media this afternoon, Mrs. Coore Farr says the NAJ sympathizes with members in this ‘difficult period’.

She says she’s also discussed with the Health Ministry, strategies to minimize working contact hours for nurses until the problem at the hospital is resolved.

Mrs. Coore Farr is urging nurses to take every precaution to maintain their safety and the safety of their patients. She says the Health Minister has committed to ensuring that information is disseminated to members of the team in a timely manner.

