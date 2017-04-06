Finance Minister to Announce Property Tax Relief Next Week

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, is expected to announce next week reductions in property taxes some owners are now required to pay.

This, following a special meeting of Cabinet where the contentious new property tax regime was discussed.

A special sub-committee of Cabinet was established ‘to evaluate and assess’ the outcry over the increases in property taxes that took effect on the weekend.

The committee was mandated to return to Cabinet with its findings for consideration today.

There’s been no official word yet from the government about what Minister Shaw will reveal next week.

However, it’s understood that Cabinet has agreed on some decreases in the property tax liabilities of landowners.

Information Minister, Senator Ruel Reid, this afternoon confirmed with Nationwide News that Minister Shaw will reveal in parliament next week the decisions made by Cabinet.

Many people have complained, saying they’re unable to pay the huge increases in property tax.

Property taxes have gone up for more than 500,000 people or approximately 65-percent of property owners across the country.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister, Karl Samuda, says he’ll seek to get the ‘best deal’ for the sector as it relates to the new property tax measures.

He says the government believes in providing the agricultural sector special treatment.

His comments follow the request by the President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society, Norman Grant, for the government to exempt farmers from the new 2013 land valuations.

The valuations announced by Minister Shaw last month have resulted in several property owners seeing sharp increases in property tax.

-30-