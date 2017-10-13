Finance Ministry Delegation Heads to Washington for IMF Meetings

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, and a delegation from his Ministry are now in the US capital Washington, DC to attend the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

Minister Shaw is to attend the Annual Meeting of Finance Ministers of the Commonwealth.

The meeting is to focus on innovation in digital technologies in public finance to boost economic development and job creation.

Minister Shaw will address the Small States Forum and attend a Caribbean Group Breakfast with the IMF Managing Director.

He and his State Minister, Fayval Williams, will have a series of bilateral meetings with multilateral agencies and other investors.

A statement today from the Finance Ministry noted that on Saturday the Global Markets publication will honour Mr. Shaw as the Outstanding Finance Minister for the Caribbean for 2017.

Central Bank Governor, Brian Wynter, Acting Financial Secretary, Darlene Morrison and Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica, Dr Wayne Henry, are among the delegation from the Finance Ministry.

They’re to return to Jamaica on the weekend.

