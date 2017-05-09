Search
Finance Ministry Must Compensate UDC for Land Given to CHEC – Davies

May 09, 2017

Former Transport and Works Minister, Dr. Omar Davies, says the Ministry of Finance has an obligation to compensate the Urban Development Corporation, UDC, for the land being given to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

The 200 acres of land in Mammee Bay in St. Ann is part of the deal with CHEC, under which they agreed to build the North-South link of Highway 2000.

However, it was revealed in a parliamentary committee last week that the land has not been valued.

The land is owned by the UDC.

Former Chairman of the UDC, KD Knight, is quoted in today’s edition of the Gleaner newspaper as saying that the government never intended to pay the UDC for the property.

Senator Knight declined an interview with our news center this morning.

He’s quoted in the Gleaner as saying that although the UDC owned the land, they were never consulted about it being earmarked for the Chinese. He says the UDC protested, and later began negotiations with the government.

According to Senator Knight, up to the time he left the office in March last year, no payment had been made to the UDC for any of the lands because the negotiations had not concluded.

He’s further quoted as saying the UDC board was also upset because some of the land was already pledged as collateral to PetroCaribe for an investment in Falmouth.

Meanwhile, Dr. Davies says the value of the land at Mammee Bay has been enhanced by the road.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is expected to make a statement on the matter today.

–30–

