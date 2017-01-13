Fire at Bustamante Hospital Forces Evacuation of ICU

A fire at the Bustamante Children’s Hospital in St. Andrew forced the evacuation of the Intensive Care Unit, ICU, last night.

Nationwide News understands the AC unit in the consultant’s office inside the ICU caught fire.

Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton who was at the hospital last night, says no one was hurt.

He says the patients in the ICU were evacuated to another section of the hospital.

Nationwide News understands four patients were in the ICU at the time of the fire.

Dr. Tufton says there’s no major damage to the area.

He says the fire brigade will be carrying out an assessment.

Clean-up began last night, and he expects the ICU will return to operational normality in the next couple of days.

He says the Ministry will be providing funds for repairs.

Writing on his Facebook page last night, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he’s been assured that the fire was restricted to a small area.

