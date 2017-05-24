Fire at Court Offices in Spanish Town

Firefighters are at this hour carrying out cooling down operations at the Spanish Town court office in St. Catherine.

Fire personnel responded to reports of a fire at the Office at about 6:30 this morning.

The fire department says the blaze was quickly extinguished.

Fire personnel say the fire was confined to the office where documents relating to court fines are stored.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire.

Meanwhile, it’s understood that the fire did not affect regular activities at the St. Catherine Parish Court.

