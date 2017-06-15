Fire destroys several businesses in Hanover

A massive fire last night gutted a large two-storey building, which houses several businesses in Lucea, Hanover.

Fire fighters are now carrying out cooling down operations.

The fire engulfed the concrete building, which houses a supermarket and haberdashery among other business establishments.

The supermarket is the largest in the town. Reports are that a unit from the Lucea Fire Department responded to a call about 11:32 last night.

They later received help from the Westmoreland and St. James fire departments.

Traffic is now being diverted through another section of the town.

–30–