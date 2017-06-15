Search
Home Latest_MA Fire destroys several businesses in Hanover
FIRE Generic

Fire destroys several businesses in Hanover

Jun 15, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

A massive fire last night gutted a large two-storey building, which houses several businesses in Lucea, Hanover.

Fire fighters are now carrying out cooling down operations.

The fire engulfed the concrete building, which houses a supermarket and haberdashery among other business establishments.

The supermarket is the largest in the town. Reports are that a unit from the Lucea Fire Department responded to a call about 11:32 last night.

They later received help from the Westmoreland and St. James fire departments.

Traffic is now being diverted through another section of the town.

–30–

Previous PostMan in custody following 71 year old’s murder

Related articles

Police--

Policemen go to court for firing in public

Jun 15, 2017

MURDER SCENE

Man in custody following 71 year old’s murder

Jun 15, 2017

Court Books

Patrick Powell testifies in his gun trial.

Jun 15, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS