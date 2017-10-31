Firefighters Battle Blaze at Pechon St Railway Station

Search
Firefighters battled a major blaze at the Jamaica Railway Corporation’s train station in downtown, Kingston.

It’s understood that the fire started at some time before 4pm.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen coming from the building.

Senior Deputy Superintendent at the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Emilio Ebanks, said – up to press time – the firefighters were unable to identify the cause of the fire.

The mostly brick railway station on Pechon Street in the capital city was built in 1845. It remained open for 147 years until 1992.

