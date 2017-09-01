First ZOSO to Be Declared within Six Days

The first Zone of Special Operation could be declared in the next six days.

That’s according to Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck.

The Zones of Special Operation include the strategy of clearing communities of criminals and then implementing a programme of community development.

Minister Chuck says the government intends to succeed at the latest crime fighting strategy.

The Justice Minister this morning put the speculation to rest. He says the Prime Minister could declare a Zone of Special Operation in a matter of days.

He was speaking with members of the media following his presentation at a sensitization session for Justices of the Peace who’ll operate in the Zones.

The Zones of Special Operations are the government’s latest response to the spiraling murder rate.

Minister Chuck is assuring the country that the preparatory work has been done.

He says there’re now adequate body cameras for members of the security forces who’ll be involved in the operation.

Minister Chuck says searches and seizures during the operation must be done in an open and transparent manner.

The Minister says there’ll be a contraband amnesty within the first 24 to 48 hours after a zone is declared.

Minister Chuck says the government intends to succeed with its latest crime fighting measure.

Meanwhile, Director of Communication at the Office of the Prime Minister, Robert Morgan, is reassuring the public that there wont be a lock down of the community once a Zone of Special Operations is declared.

Mr. Morgan is reiterating that the largest phase of the zones of special operations plan will focus on the rebuilding of communities.

The Justice Ministry says the law is specific regarding the treatment of people who’re detained during curfews in the Zones of Special Operations.

Justices of the Peace, JPs, are empowered under the law to help decide if someone should be detained.

They’ll be the first decision makers in the detention centre. This power is given to JPs under Section 16 of the Zones of Special Operations law.

Special Projects Manager in the Office of the Public Defender, Victor Hemmings, says JPs have the power not to sign a detention order.

Minister Chuck says if the person is not released the matter should be reported to the Joint Commanders.

He says the Zones of Special Operations law also provides that a person who’s detained should be taken before a parish court judge within 24-hours.

