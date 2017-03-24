Fiscal Responsibility has Saved Jamaica $50bn in Taxes

Jamaicans have been spared a $50-billion tax package as a result of the government’s adherence to the fiscal responsibility framework over the last five years.

That’s according to the Co-Executive Director of the Caribbean Policy Research Institute, CAPRI Dr. Damien King.

He says a reduction in the debt has resulted in savings to the country.

He was speaking at a Public Forum in Half Way Tree in St. Andrew yesterday on the estimates of expenditure for the 2017/18 fiscal year passed in the House of Representatives on Thursday.

And, responding to a question from a member of the audience Dr. King says the move towards indirect taxation will negatively affect minimum wage earners.

He says the country will now have to decide which of the taxation policies- direct or indirect- it’s most comfortable with in light of the drawbacks.

–30–