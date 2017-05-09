Fisher Leading CARICOM Election Observer Team to Bahamas

Director of Elections, Orrette Fisher, has been selected to serve as Deputy Chief of Mission for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) electoral observation mission to the Bahamas.

The delegation will observe the General Election scheduled for tomorrow, May 10.

The Chief of Mission is Belize’s Chief Elections Officer, Josephine Tamai.

The 11-member mission team will submit a report to the Secretary General of CARICOM, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, at the end of the mission.

Mr. Fisher departed last Friday and is expected to return to Jamaica on Friday.

In his absence, the Deputy Director of Elections, Earl Simpson, will handle all matters related to the administration of the Electoral Office.

