Fishing Vessel Seized from Dominicans to be Handed Over to Govt

The vessel seized by the Jamaica Defense Force Coast Guard following the arrest of 32 Dominicans who were caught in Jamaican waters with over $10-million worth of fish is expected to be handed over to the state.

That’s according to the JDF’s Civil Military Cooperation and Media Affairs Officer, Major Basil Jarrett.

Major Jarrett says the thirty-two men caught on Sunday are expected to be charged today.

The Dominicans were caught fishing illegally in the North West Ridge area, a popular fishing ground for local fishermen close to the Pedro Cays.

When the Coast Guards boarded the boat, they reportedly found over 20-thousand pounds of fish, a 12-gauge shotgun and over 20 cartridges of ammunition.

When they were processed, it was reportedly discovered that they didn’t have the required fishing licenses and were not permitted to work in Jamaica.

